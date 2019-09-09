‘You learn more from a loss than you do a win’: Cleveland Browns have a week to turn it around before return to primetime

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It is usually fair to say there is hope before the start of any Cleveland Browns season, but this year seemed like it was going to be different.

So many great moves in the offseason had fans and critics hyped about the possibilities of a team with so much star power and so much confidence.

The season opener was more than disappointing. It showed a team without discipline.

The Browns were called for 18 penalties which amounted to 182 penalty yards in a stunning loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions and was sacked five times.

The Browns blew it big time in a 43-13 loss.

A week from Monday, the Browns will play make their first Monday Night Football appearance since 2015 when they visit the New York Jets.

Which means they have seven days to tighten up the team.

Pride may have been bruised, but the players and new head coach Freddie Kitchens say they know what they need to do to fix the issues that plagued them for four quarters on Sunday.

“We need to be more disciplined. It is the first game so whether we lost by one point or 40 points, it still says an L on the records. It is nothing to panic about. Adversity has to come at some point in the season so why not right now?,” wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said after the game.

“We killed ourselves with penalties. Not to say that they did not do a good job, but we beat ourselves a lot today.”

“There were a lot of self-inflicted things that hurt us,” wide receiver Jarvis Landry said. “Ultimately, it comes down to us. It was not so much about what they did.”

“It is something that at some point was going to happen and now that it has happened, we have to find a way to be critical when we watch film, correct our mistakes and get ready for next game.”

Defensive end Myles Garrett says they beat themselves with a lack of discipline. But he’s ready to move forward.

“You can always learn from a loss. You learn more from a loss than you do a win,” said Garrett.

Kitchens couldn’t explain why his team was so undisciplined by he vowed to make the necessary corrections before the Browns visit the New York Jets one week from Monday.”

“We are not changing anything,” he said. “I believe in what we are doing. Our players believe in what we are doing. We had a lot of situations we put ourselves in today that made it very difficult to get to the point where we could overcome some of the things that we were doing wrong.

“We are going to keep staying to course, keep our head down and keep working.”

Baker Mayfield says he welcomes the naysayers.

“Quite frankly, I do not give a damn what happens on the outside. I know how we are going to react. I know what we are going to do. We are going to bounce back. We have a Monday night game coming up, so we do not really care. We are ready to go.”

Continuing coverage here.