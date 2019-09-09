× Wanted: Reward offered for man who failed to register as sex offender

CLEVELAND- The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward that leads to the capture of a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

According to authorities, Phillip Hultz, 38, pleaded guilty back in March of 2006 to importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Hultz is accused of using the internet to solicit sex from a minor.

Hultz, 38, is 6″ 2′ and weighs 200 pounds. His last known address is near the 6100 block of St. Clair Ave, Cleveland, Ohio.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).