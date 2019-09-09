× Wadsworth City councilman arrested for February burglary

WADSWORTH, Ohio – Wadsworth police have arrested two people in connection with an aggravated burglary that took place in February.

Police arrested Wadsworth City councilman Lee Potts and Alyssa Bierdon Friday.

Police say the incident happened on February 7 at 257 Chestnut Street.

Police say a special prosecutor from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office was appointed.

A grand jury in Medina County handed down an indictment September 4.

Potts and Bierdon were booked in the Medina County Jail on $50,000 bond.