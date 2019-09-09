Video shows football players from New Hampshire high school beating duck with broomstick

MOULTONBOROUGH, New Hampshire – Several members of the Kennett High School football team are being suspended after a video surfaced that showed them beating a duck with a broomstick.

According to WMUR, the video shows the players luring the ducks from the water and then hitting them with a broomstick.

“The heinous activity of a duck being hit over the head with a broomstick is what ended up happening,” said Superintendent Kevin Richard. “And then another student ended up euthanizing the duck. It was hurt pretty badly.”

It happened at a football camp.

The Fish and Game Department officials are investigating but say the students cannot be charged since they’re juveniles.

The students will be suspended and required to complete some community service.

