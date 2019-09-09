Video: Ammunition explodes after police cruiser catches fire in Solon school parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON, Ohio -- A Solon police cruiser on Monday "decided to catch on fire," the police department wrote on its Facebook page.

It was parked at Orchard Middle School on Som Center Rd.

Police said, due to ammunition "exploding" in the vehicle from weapons inside the cruiser, children at the school were moved to the gym area on the other side of the building.

There were no injuries.

Police released video of the cruiser on fire; they also released body cam video in which you can hear some of the ammunition exploding.

**You can see both of those videos in this story***

