CLEVELAND- What's 7-feet tall, has three horns and will make you stand up and cheer? It's the mascot for Tri-C!

Students, staff and alumni chose Stomp the Triceratops to be the school's new mascot. The selection was done in an online poll in the spring.

Stomp's big debut was Monday.

You can check out the new mascot at more public appearances across the area throughout the week.

