× Times changed for two Indians games in September

CLEVELAND– The first pitch times have been changed for two Cleveland Indians games this month.

The Sept. 19 game against the Detroit Tigers was originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m. It was moved to 7:15 p.m. and will now be broadcast on FOX 8.

The Sept. 22 game against the Philadelphia Phillies was changed from 1:10 p.m. to 6:37 p.m. It will be featured as ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball national game.

The Tribe beat the Twins, 5-2, on Sunday. Up next, they play the Angels at 10:07 p.m. Monday.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here