Times changed for two Indians games in September

Posted 3:16 pm, September 9, 2019

Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians and Jason Kipnis #22 celebrate after the Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-2 at Target Field on September 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The first pitch times have been changed for two Cleveland Indians games this month.

The Sept. 19 game against the Detroit Tigers was originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m. It was moved to 7:15 p.m. and will now be broadcast on FOX 8.

The Sept. 22 game against the Philadelphia Phillies was changed from 1:10 p.m. to 6:37 p.m. It will be featured as ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball national game.

The Tribe beat the Twins, 5-2, on Sunday. Up next, they play the Angels at 10:07 p.m. Monday.

