Study finds eating chicken linked to higher cancer risk

A new study out of England finds people who eat chicken are at an increased risk of developing cancer.

Researchers looked at the eating habits of nearly 500,000 middle-aged British people over an eight year period,the Daily Mail reported.

Researchers from Oxford University found nearly 23,000 developed cancer.

“Poultry intake was positively associated with risk for malignant melanoma, prostate cancer and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” according to the paper published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, the Daily Mail reported.

The research was an “association study.”

That means the study showed “the correlation between eating chicken and the certain types of cancers, rather than investigating the reason why,” the Daily Mail reported.

Further research will be needed to determine if the meat contains a carcinogen or if there is a link between how the chicken was prepared.