Runaway from treatment facility rescued from falls at Mohican State Park

PERRYSVILLE, Ohio– Emergency crews rescued a 16-year-old boy from Big Lyons Falls in Mohican State Park on Monday.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office said rescuers took the boy to a medical helicopter waiting at the Mohican Memorial Shrine. From there, he was transported to Akron City Hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was a runaway from the Young Star Academy, a private treatment facility for male juveniles in Perrysville.

The incident is under investigation.