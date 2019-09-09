Richmond Heights police find two bodies following welfare check

Posted 11:35 am, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38AM, September 9, 2019

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio – Richmond Heights police are investigating the deaths of two people inside a home on Gentry Circle.

Police say they were called to 531 Gentry Circle Sunday for a welfare check around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the two people who lived there, a male and a female, were both found deceased in the home.

They were both 62-years-old.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office says it is investigating the death of Cheryl Matthews as a homicide.

The other person in the home has not been identified.

