Police, Crime Stoppers ask public for information after dog was set on fire in crate

**WARNING: The photos at the bottom of this page are graphic.

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland police and Crime Stoppers are asking for tips after someone set a dog on fire while the pet was inside a crate Friday.

It happened in the garage of an apartment complex in the 16000 block of Nelacrest Road.

East Cleveland police residents in the complex took in a stray dog. Then they found they didn’t have room for it in their apartment, so they put the dog in a crate in the parking garage.

Police say “unknown persons” used a “possible accelerant” to set the dog on fire.

Police took the dog to a veterinary hospital, but it was determined the dog’s burns were too severe to be treated. The dog was euthanized.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-451-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

