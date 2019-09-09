Photographer captures moment ‘curious squirrel’ stops to smell a flower

VIENNA, Austria — A photographer from Austria is going viral after sharing adorable photos of a squirrel admiring a yellow flower.

Fox News reports that Dick van Duijn, 34, told SWNS it took him about two hours and 200 photos to capture the sight.

“This curious ground squirrel started smelling and tasting the flower,” the photographer told SWNS. “I was really happy after capturing a photo like this.”

A photo of the squirrel appearing to lean into and smell the flower was shared on Duijn’s Instagram page on July 31. It’s since gotten over 23,000 likes.

He then shared another photo Sept. 8 showing the squirrel appearing to look at the flower.

To visit Duijn’s Instagram page, click here.

Read more here.