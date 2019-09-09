× No charges for Girard mom who accidentally shot daughter

GIRARD, Ohio– The woman who accidentally shot her daughter in the arm will not face charges.

Officers were called to a home on Ohio Avenue in Girard on Aug. 30 for a shooting.

The homeowner was in her bedroom when she heard a commotion inside the house, according to the police report. That’s when a person came running into her room. Police said she fired one round from her revolver.

The intruder turned out to be her 18-year-old daughter who just arrived from college to surprise her mother.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her elbow and was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Girard City Prosecutor Michael Scala said his office declined to file charges against the mother. He sent a detailed letter to the police department explaining his decision.