No charges for Girard mom who accidentally shot daughter

Posted 5:24 pm, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:39PM, September 9, 2019

GIRARD, Ohio– The woman who accidentally shot her daughter in the arm will not face charges.

Officers were called to a home on Ohio Avenue in Girard on Aug. 30 for a shooting.

The homeowner was in her bedroom when she heard a commotion inside the house, according to the police report. That’s when a person came running into her room. Police said she fired one round from her revolver.

The intruder turned out to be her 18-year-old daughter who just arrived from college to surprise her mother.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her elbow and was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Girard City Prosecutor Michael Scala said his office declined to file charges against the mother. He sent a detailed letter to the police department explaining his decision.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.