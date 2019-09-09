Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are trying to make healthy choices, the information you hear and read can make it difficult to make the right ones.

Dr. Marc Gillinov, cardiac surgeon with the Cleveland Clinic, is helping you achieve your health and wellness goals by putting rumors to rest and setting the facts straight.

Today's myth or fact: A young healthy person with good cholesterol numbers won't have a heart attack.

What do you think -- is that true or not?

Take part in our poll, below. You can get the answer on FOX 8 News at 4 p.m. today.