‘I pray for you too,’ victim says in sentencing; 11 years for man convicted in North Ridgeville attempted murder

LORAIN, Ohio – Christian Martinez, 21, has been sentenced to 11 years on a charge of attempted murder in Lorain County Common Pleas Court Monday.

Martinez previously plead guilty to shooting Jacqueline Dienes, of Avon, on January 4, 2018.

Dienes was in the parking lot at Bender Road and Taylor Industrial Parkway when Martinez came up to her car. She said she did not know him.

Dienes was shot several times and seriously injured.

Dienes spoke at the sentencing.

“With everyone else who has given me prayers, I pray for you too,” she said.

“Do you know what torture it has been for me? I’m sure you don’t care.”

Martinez apologized to the victim at the sentencing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The judge pressed him to explain his motivation in the shooting.

Martinez will receive credit for time served.

Continuing coverage here.