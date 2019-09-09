Local woman adjusting to life after losing limbs to infection caused by dog saliva

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CANTON, Ohio-- An Alliance woman who had all four limbs partially amputated after suffering a rare reaction to a common bacteria found in dog saliva is facing an uncertain future, but making tremendous strides.

Marie Trainer spent 10 days in a coma, underwent eight surgeries and remains still hospitalized after 123 days, but has now begun learning how to stand and walk on prosthetic legs.

Doctors said the virulent bacteria capnocytophaga caused massive blood clots that cut off the blood supply to her limbs.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my 15-year career,” said Dr. Ajay Seth, renowned orthopedic surgeon. “When I took her to the operating room, she had a continuous 3-foot clot in both arms.”

The wife and mother said she’s been able to stay positive because of her husband, Matthew, and children. She’s also grateful to everyone in the community for their support.

“It’s hard to just say thank you. You can’t find the words I wish I could find words better than thank you,” Trainer said.

Her positive attitude and constant smile despite her situation inspired the Phillip DeVito Foundation to donate the proceeds from their annual golf outing to the family.

On Monday, they showed up with roses and a check at Spectrum Orthopaedics and surprised Trainer. Phillip was a teenager who passed away from brain cancer.

“She had that smile, the same smile my son had through all of his adversity, losing his sight in his high school years, how he battled on and I can see that in her too," said Sam DeVito, his father.

DeVito and the foundation's president Tim Armelli said they hope others will follow their lead and help the Trainer family out with their mounting medical expenses.

“We understand the road in front of her is gonna be long, and it’s gonna be arduous,” Armelli said. “We’re here to support her anyway we can.”

