'I will have the county tow your vehicle': FOX 8 I-Team finds power struggle over Justice Center parking

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-Team has found the Administrative Judge for Cuyahoga County left an angry note on the car of a corrections officer in the Justice Center parking garage.

A FOX 8 I-Team investigation found it is part of an ongoing dispute over parking underneath the Justice Center.

Last weekend, the Judge left a handwritten note on court stationary saying, “These spaces are reserved spaces and you have been told not to park in these spaces. I will again provide video to supervisors. Next time, I will have the county tow your vehicle.”

Some corrections officers wonder why parking inside the Justice Center is an issue on weekends when the Courts are closed, and corrections officers are working to keep the jail running 24/7.

Additionally, most often, they have to park off-site and walk to the Jail.

The I-Team requested an interview with the Judge.

Court spokesperson Darren Toms wrote in an email, “The ongoing concern is with people who do not have assigned parking privileges being allowed into the Justice Center garage during non-business hours, and then using reserved and handicapped spots. This is a security concern as well because the Court, and others in the building, do not know who is being allowed in the garage. Judge Russo noticed numerous cars in violation two days after the email was sent and left the reminder.”

At any rate, that prompted a memo from the jail administration to employees reminding them not to park in any reserved/handicapped/no parking spots in the Justice Center.

The memo pointed out, “This will pertain to 24/7/365. Continued practice of this may result in parking privileges for corrections within that garage to be revoked.”