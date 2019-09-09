I-Team: Watch another wrong-way driver coming right at you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has found yet another wrong-way driver on your streets, and this one came to light after getting captured by a FOX 8 photographer.

It happened in the wee hours of Monday morning, on the Shoreway downtown.

A FOX 8 photographer recorded a driver going the wrong direction in the fast lane moments after another citizen had called to alert police. Police never found that driver.

Last week, we showed you a wrong-way driver caused a big crash in Summit County. And not long before that, police say a wrong-way driver caused a crash on Cleveland's west side killing three people.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says statewide it has tracked 22 wrong-way crashes so far this year; that's slightly ahead of last year's numbers to the same date.

And, nearly half of the crashes have happened in Northeast Ohio.

At the same time, there's no way to tell with certainty how many wrong-way drivers end up turning around or getting stopped by police before anyone gets hurt.

We've seen that in recent weeks, too.

Meanwhile, just days ago, crews painted big arrows coming down the off ramp at West 28th and the Shoreway.

The new markings are designed to catch the attention of any driver going the wrong way. We saw no arrows in the other lane showing the correct way. Road crews hope to keep the focus on alerting anyone going up the ramp into oncoming traffic.

Recently, we also saw crews at that same ramp adjusting signs. The ramp has cameras, too, to detect wrong-way drivers. They have been a chronic problem in that immediate area.

ODOT says most people are drunk or high on drugs travelling the wrong direction on the highway. Others get confused.

In fact, we met two drivers at the West 28th ramp suggesting even more work be done there to make sure everyone gets in the correct lane.

At any rate, the I-Team is reporting on more wrong-way drivers than ever. So, more reason to stay alert before you, too, come face to face with a wrong-way driver on the highway as a FOX 8 photographer did in the middle of the night.

