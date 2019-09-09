I-Team: Cleveland mother working to make streets safer after son robbed walking to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A 17-year-old Whitney Young student was robbed at gunpoint Thursday while walking to school, and now his mother is working to try and make the streets safer.

The robbery happened on Harvard Avenue, on the city’s east side.

“Kids should be able to walk to school without getting a gun pointed in their face,” said Rameana Foster, the victim’s mother. “These teenagers jumped out with a gun. He ran in the street to get away.”

The victim was able to get away without getting hurt. Police arrested one suspect, a 15-year-old. The suspect is due back in court soon.

Foster, several residents, along with Cleveland Councilman Joe Jones and State Representative Juanita Brent were on Harvard Avenue Monday morning calling for more police patrols.

“What I would like to see is more safety forces patrolling our community,” Jones said. He added he is talking to the police chief to increase patrols by the schools during the time students arrive.

Educators at schools in the area tell the I-Team they, too, fear for the students' safety.

“This should be a walkable neighborhood,” Brent said. “This is the same community I grew up in and no one should be fearful.”