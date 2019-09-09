× Greg Robinson says he didn’t intentionally kick Kenny Vaccaro in the head

CLEVELAND– Browns left tackle Greg Robinson says he didn’t deliberately kick Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head.

Robinson was ejected in the second quarter during Cleveland’s 43-13 loss to Tennessee on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns were called for 10 infractions during the first half of the game.

“During the play, I was just trying hard but I ended up bumping into a guy, and he braced himself and pushed back on me as I was trying to make sure the pile did not fall on me. As I fell, he was coming forward and I kicked him in his helmet. I had no idea I would be ejected,” Robinson told reporters during media availability on Monday.

“It is something you hate to see. I hurt the team obviously, and I feel like if I could have it back, I would do things differently. It was basically just a reaction. I could not really help myself.”

The NFL Network reported Robinson is facing a fine, not a suspension, for his actions.

“I did not know he was even falling towards me, but as I hit the ground I saw him and my foot just made contact. I think it looked worse than it was, you know?” he said.

Robinson was selected by the Rams with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was released by the Lions, then signed with the Browns last year.

