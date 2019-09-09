× FOX 8 welcomes Alex Stokes to the family

Alex Stokes is thrilled to be back at home in Cleveland, rejoining the FOX 8 News family, and we are so happy to have her back.

Alex began her journalism career as an intern at FOX 8 in 2017. She then took a job in Huntsville, Alabama, at WHNT News 19 as a digital producer and reporter. Within the year, she became the weekend morning anchor and producer.

Among her work in Huntsville, Alex produced a 30-minute special, “The Church Street Story,” highlighting the city’s African American contributions to the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s and 1970s.

While she grew up in New Jersey, Alex has firm roots in Cleveland. Her grandfather, Louis Stokes; and great uncle, Carl Stokes, were involved in the area’s politics for decades and shared a deep love for the city with their family. She often spent summer breaks and holidays at her grandparents’ home in Cleveland.

Alex has a passion for storytelling and serving the community. Her parents are both in the broadcast journalism industry in New York.

Alex graduated from The George Washington University with a major in history and minor in communications. She is a lover of food and travel. She is excited to try some more of the area’s restaurants.

You can follow Alex’s work on her Facebook page.