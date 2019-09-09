Driver of stolen semi shot and killed by Ohio sheriff’s deputies threatened to hit a school bus

VAN WERT, Ohio — Authorities say a man shot and killed by Ohio sheriff’s deputies after threatening to kill people with a stolen semitrailer cab repeatedly said in 911 calls he wouldn’t pull over.

A dozen 911 calls from the two-hour chase Tuesday in western Ohio with 46-year-old Terry Pierce Jr. of Spencerville were released Friday to The Lima News.

Pierce during the calls told police he was going to kill everyone in his way and threatened to hit a school bus. He also said he was tired of life and would force police to shoot him.

Pierce hit a state highway patrol cruiser at an exit ramp after falsely promising to pull over.

Deputies fatally shot Pierce after he drove the wrong way on a highway toward oncoming traffic.