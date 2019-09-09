Dig This: Fall Container Gardening

CLEVELAND, Oh -- It's easy to turn summer porch and patio pots into gorgeous Fall creations. Ken Zawicki from Petitti Garden Centers showed Fox 8's Scott Sabol how to add rich color and textures to create eye-catching Autumn arrangements for your yard. The Petitti team offers these tips to help you create your own beautiful Fall container gardens:
Tips for Fall Container Gardening
- Apply the “Thriller Filler Spiller” method to create a well-balanced display – “Thriller” being the a tall, upright plant or feature; “Filler” being full, mounded flowering plants or foliage; “Spiller” being cascading plants that will grow to drape over and soften the edge of the planter.
- Explore the rich color and extraordinary textures available not only in hardy mums but also ornamental peppers, flowering cabbage & kale, bold & colorful celosia, and more.
- Keep your plants moist and water about every other day – Plants will not need as much water as what is required during the heat of summer, but fall mums will soak up and likely need more water than the neighboring plants.
- Be extra patient when it comes to pumpkins this year, as the heavy & persistent rains delayed farmers from planting pumpkin crops, which means the pumpkin harvests will be slow and somewhat late to arrive in Northeast Ohio this fall season (behind roughly 2-3 weeks).