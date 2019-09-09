× CMHA says detective did not withhold information in case of mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND- Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority officials deny allegations from the city’s law department that stated a detective did not release all information regarding an alleged assault involving Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson.

“The Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) supports the actions of its Police Department,” a statement from CMHA Police Chief Andres Gonzalez said. ” The Assistant City Prosecutor was briefed on the matter and was provided all pertinent facts. He gave a cursory review of the investigation file and decided not to prosecute. CMHA’s Police Department did not withhold any evidence nor was any additional evidence requested by the Assistant Prosecutor.”

According to a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority police report, the mayor’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, is accused of punching, choking and hitting an 18-year-old woman with a metal truck hitch in June. Officials say the woman was his girlfriend.

Cleveland City prosecutors did not file charges after the victim decided she did not want to pursue the case.

A statement from the city law department Friday stated a detective did not provide all the evidence to the prosecutor.

Frank Q. Jackson was indicted Wednesday by a county grand jury on charges of felonious assault, abduction, and failure to comply with police. He was arrested around 9 Thursday evening.

He was arraigned Monday and entered a not guilty plea. He posted 10 percent of the bond.

