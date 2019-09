Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Edward Vittardi as one of Cleveland's Own.

He is the head of school at Saint Albert the Great at Assumption Academy.

He played a key role in keeping the school open.

He's known as a great leader and is dedicated to helping children and families provide the best education possible for students.

