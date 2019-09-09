Cleveland mayor’s grandson scheduled for arraignment on assault charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is scheduled for arraignment in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

Frank Q. Jackson, 22, is charged with felonious assault, abduction and failure to comply.

He was booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail Thursday night, according to court records.

Jackson is accused of attacking an 18-year-old woman in June.

The victim said he choked her, punched her and hit her with a metal truck hitch.

Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority reports city prosecutors did not pursue charges against the mayor’s grandson because the victim did not want to press charges.

