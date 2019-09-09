Chance the Rapper delays tour, Cleveland concert postponed

CLEVELAND– Chance the Rapper is delaying the start of his “The Big Day” Tour until 2020.

The musician, who released his first studio album in July, made the announcement on his Instagram account on Monday. The father of two said he wants to spend more time with his children during this important time of their lives.

Chance the Rapper was scheduled to perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Nov. 2. The concert will now be on Feb. 4. Tickets are on sale now.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, Live Nation said in a news release on Monday. For those who cannot attend the new date, refunds will be available at the point of purchase.