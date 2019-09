CLEVELAND, Ohio – Case Western Reserve University has ranked in the top 50 of a national list of Best Colleges rankings.

Case Western is ranked 40th overall.

The rankings compare colleges based on ACT/SAT Scores, student-faculty ratios, tuition and several other areas.

More on how they come up with the rankings here.

CWRU gets top marks for Best Value and Innovation.

The next closest ranked school in Ohio is Ohio State University at 54 overall.

More on how Ohio schools ranked here.