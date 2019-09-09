Another gorgeous day today; tomorrow will feel closer to 90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - If you thought we were starting to experience fall-like-weather you’ll be shocked at the 8 Day Forecast! Get ready for the "feels-like" temps to climb back into the low 90s. We’re turning back on the AC on Tuesday as our cool-almost fall-like temperatures leave town.

Temperatures Monday will still be cool to start but just like the last few days: the low-mid 70s. Coolest temperature will be downtown and near the lake.

Here’s your latest 8 day forecast: The next weather system brings in humidity, rain and storms on Wednesday. Heat and humidity begins to return Tuesday so you might want to turn the AC back on as the humidity lasts until the weekend.

