EUCLID, Ohio – Amazon’s new facility in Euclid opened to employees Sunday.

The company is still looking for more workers for the location.

The jobs are for people 18 and up with a high school diploma.

Amazon’s minimum wage is $15.

Benefits include healthcare from day one, 401k with 50% match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and pre-paid tuition for high-demand fields.

More information here.