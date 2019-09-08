Winning weather for Browns home opener, feels like football season

Posted 6:57 am, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:43AM, September 8, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Fantastic football weather for the Browns home opener Sunday! Here we go, Brownies, here we go!!! You actually can dress with a Browns long-sleeve shirt/sweatshirt since it will be on the cool side.

Keep in mind that there is a very small chance that you bump into a rain shower along the way to the game or tailgating…or even during the game. So you might want to wear a weatherproof light jacket in case you’re sensitive to the rain.

Sunday will be ruled by clouds with a chance of a passing shower in the morning or even early afternoon.  Temperatures will be on the cool-side in the low 70s.

