Westlake police searching for man caught on camera vandalizing new city pool

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Westlake police are hoping someone out there can help them identify a man who was caught on camera vandalizing city property.

According to a Facebook post, it happened at the new Peterson pool at Clague Park on August 27 around 11:45 p.m.

The suspect allegedly spray painted graffiti on one of the brick structures.

Officers shared a very clear image of the man who seemingly smiled right at the security camera while at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westlake Police Department at 440-871-3311.