‘We killed ourselves with penalties’: Browns players react to tough loss against Titans in home opener

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are eating a big piece of humble pie tonight after losing 43-13 to the Tennessee Titans in the most-anticipated season opening game since the team returned to the league in 1999.

Not only was the Browns high-powered offense not in sync, the team committed 18 penalties for 182 yards, five penalties short of a record set by the Oakland Raiders for the most penalties in one game by a team.

“We killed ourselves with penalties. Not to say that they did not do a good job, but we beat ourselves a lot today,” said WR Odell Beckham Jr. during a post game interview.

DE Myles Garrett shared a similar reaction and said Sunday’s game was definitely a learning lesson.

“It was just a gritty game. The emotion and physicality, we can’t let that happen,” said Garrett.

RB Dontrell Hilliard scored the first touchdown of the game. He was later taken out after suffering a concussion.

QB Baker Mayfield threw his first touchdown of the season in the third quarter, but the excitement was short lived.

The Titans quickly came back scoring four more touchdowns to secure a win.

“This is not something that is going to define us. It is something that at some point was going to happen and now that it has happened, we have to find a way to be critical when we watch film, correct our mistakes and get ready for next game,” said WR Jarvis Landry.

After the game, Mayfield had precautionary X-Rays on his hand — the test results were negative.

Cleveland travels to New York next Monday to face the Jets on Monday Night Football.