Vinyl records on track to beat CD sales for first time in 30 years, according to new report

It looks like the once popular vinyl record is making a come back and could soon beat out CD sales.

That’s according to a new report by the Recording Industry Association of America.

For the mid-year review of 2019, vinyl records earned $224.1 million, nearing the $247.9 million earned by CDs.

WSB said CD sales are dying three times as fast as record sales are growing. If those figures remain, record sales

If record sales continue to clib, it will be the first time since 1986 that vinyl sales beat CD sales, NME reported.

The report noted that digital downloads are still leading the way in music sales.