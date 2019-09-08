Six police officers to receive ‘Medal of Valor’ for taking down Dayton mass shooter

DAYTON, Ohio — Six police officers will be awarded the ‘Medal of Valor’ by President Trump this week for their heroic actions during the mass shooting in Dayton.

According to WDTN, the group was able to take down the gunman, who targeted the Oregon District, within 30 seconds of the first shot. Nine people were killed and dozens of others were injured.

The presentation will take place at the White House.

The officers involved include Sgt. William C. Knight, Officer Brian Rolfes;,Officer Vincent Carter, Officer Ryan Nabel, and Officer David Denlinger.