Pennsylvania man attacked by rabid bat



LARKSVILLE, Pennsylvania – A Pennsylvania man is receiving medical treatment after he was bitten by a rabid bat.

Randy Haines talked to WNEP.

He said he heard his dog barking and went outside to see what was going on.

“It wrapped around my leg within a split second, quicker than a rattlesnake,” Haines recalled.

“Its wings had big spikes on it, and his feet have big claws, and he dug in and took chunks out of my leg like boom, boom, boom,” Haines added.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission took the bat in for tests and determined it had rabies.

The bat has been identified as a hoary bat.