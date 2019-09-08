Motorcycle driver killed in Geneva Township crash

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash.

It happened around 11 p.m. on State Route 531, east of Myers Road on Saturday.

According to a report, a pickup truck was attempting to turn left into a driveway.

The report says the motorcycle driver passed two vehicles and hit the back of the pickup truck.

Both the driver and the passenger on the motorcycle were thrown.

Neither was wearing a helmet, according to OHSP.

The driver was killed. He’s been identified as Jeffrey Ambrose, 61.

The passenger was flown to University Hospitals in Cleveland.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.