Local bikers organize tribute ride to honor the victims of 9/11

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- On Sunday, bikers from across Northeast Ohio took part in a ride to honor those died on September 11th, 2001.

Before they hit the pavement, a special ceremony was held where they read the names of victims. They also took a moment to honor soldiers who passed away during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The bikers then road through several cities where they were greeted by many by standers holding flags and showing support.

Once they were done, they had a gathering at Lake Erie Harley.

The event was free for all.