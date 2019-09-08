Cool temps on the way out, heat and humidity returns Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Are you ready to go back to summer-like temps? Heat? Humid? With the possibilities of late day storms? We’re turning back on the AC on Tuesday as our cool-almost Fall-like temperature leave town. With Fall now 15 days away we’re going back to summer weather! Monday is our last day in the 70s until next weekend.

Here is this evening forecast: Most rain showers are light and away from the lake shore.

Temperatures Monday will be cool to start but just like the last few days: the low-mid 70’s. Coolest temperature will be downtown and near the lake.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: The next weather system brings in humidity, rain and storms on Wednesday. Heat and humidity begins to return Tuesday so you might want to turn the AC back on as the humidity lasts until the weekend.

Read more on the forecast here.