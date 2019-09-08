Cleveland Browns kickoff 2019 season at home against the Tennessee Titans

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns are up 6-3 against the Tennessee Titans in the first game of the 2019 NFL season at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns powered down the field in the opening drive. Ultimately, Dontrell Hilliard took the first run into the end zone.
Dontrell Hilliard is IN FOR SIX!
The Browns went up 6 after missing the kick.
#Browns go 73 yards on 8 plays in the opening drive of the season.
The defense held the Titans to a field goal on their first drive down the field.
The following Browns are slated to be inactive for today’s game against the Titans:
QB Garrett Gilbert
WR Taywan Taylor
LB Sione Takitaki
LB Genard Avery
C Austin Corbett
G Wyatt Teller
TE Ricky Seals-Jones
The Browns were 7-8-1 in the 2018 season.