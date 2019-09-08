Cleveland Browns kickoff 2019 season at home against the Tennessee Titans

Posted 12:57 pm, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:43PM, September 8, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns are up 6-3 against the Tennessee Titans in the first game of the 2019 NFL season at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns powered down the field in the opening drive. Ultimately, Dontrell Hilliard took the first run into the end zone.

The Browns went up 6 after missing the kick.

The defense held the Titans to a field goal on their first drive down the field.

The following Browns are slated to be inactive for today’s game against the Titans:

QB Garrett Gilbert
WR Taywan Taylor
LB Sione Takitaki
LB Genard Avery
C Austin Corbett
G Wyatt Teller
TE Ricky Seals-Jones

The Browns were 7-8-1 in the 2018 season.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Continuing coverage here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.