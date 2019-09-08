Baker Mayfield and OBJ arrive for Game 1 at FirstEnergy

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Odell Beckham Jr and Baker Mayfield arrived in style for the first Browns game of the 2019 season.
The Cleveland Browns shared photos of the two stars at FirstEnergy stadium before the game.
In the 🏟.#TENvsCLE pic.twitter.com/DdjgaQ9N3U
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 8, 2019
Arrived.#TENvsCLE | @obj pic.twitter.com/y7aMnbXCZf
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 8, 2019
Sunday will be the first time we see how the two play together on a team when the Browns kickoff against the Tennessee Titans.