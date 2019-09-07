World’s first zipline roller coaster opens in Tennessee
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – The world’s first cable-to-rail zipline roller coaster has officially opened.
It’s called the Flying Ox and you can ride it at Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud Show & Adventure Park in Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains.
According to a press release, the coaster takes riders on a 1,000-foot-long ride about 80 feet in the air. Instead of traveling in a straight line, riders wind, drop and soar through the air at approximately 15 miles per hour.
The Flying Ox reportedly combines the thrill of ziplining with the track features of a roller coaster.
For more information about Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud Adventure Park, click here.
35.806202 -83.577924