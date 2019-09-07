× Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Cleveland this winter; tickets on sale Friday

CLEVELAND – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Cleveland this winter with two performances at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, December 27.

The performances will be held at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

TSO’s 2019 Winter Tour presented by Hallmark will feature all-new staging and effects of their unforgettable show “Christmas Eve And Other Stories.”

“Christmas Eve and Other Stories” is based on the triple-platinum album of the same name and follows a story by TSO’s late founder, composer and lyricist Paul O’Neill. The story is set on Christmas Eve and follows a young angel who was sent to Earth to help restore kindness and humanity.

The rock opera includes TSO’s classic hits such as “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.” Additionally, the 2019 tour will also include a new second set containing some of the band’s greatest hits including “Christmas Canon,” “Wizards In Winter” and many more.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com, rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com and at Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations. Reserved tickets start at $49.50.

Click here for more information.