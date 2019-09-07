TBDBITL honors Ohio-born music during half time show

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State University Marching Band honored Ohio-born music during Saturday’s halftime show.

According to the university, TBDBITL put their own spin on hits from artists such as the Ohio Players, the O’Jays, John Legend and Twenty One Pilots.

The band was also joined by the Huntertones, a seven-piece band founded by OSU alumni, for the performance of the song “Togo.”

Some of the marching formations included an Ohio silhouette with shooting stars, trains moving across the field, hearts and dollar signs and the Huntertones’ logo.

And, if the band’s performance wasn’t spectacular enough, the Buckeye nation also celebrated a shut out victory over Cincinnati.