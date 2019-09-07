Police investigating after 2 shot, 1 fatally, at East Cleveland gas station

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland police are investigating after shots were fired at a gas station on the corner of Shaw Avenue and Hayden Avenue on Saturday around 2:42 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found the body of an unresponsive male, who had been shot, about a block away. He was transported to University Hospitals and was later declared deceased from his injuries.

Then police found another unresponsive man in a vehicle at Milan extension. He was transported to University Hospitals and is reportedly in critical condition.

Police believe both victims are connected to the same incident.

They are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the East Cleveland Police Department at (216) 451-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463.