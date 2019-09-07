Ohio family sings another Cleveland Browns inspired song ahead of regular season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Ohio family that went viral last season for turning some classic Christmas songs into tributes to Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is back at it again, with a new song to kick off the 2019 season.

Last year, Shaun Rufener, of Rittman, shared videos of his children's first Browns themed songs, Baker the Touchdown Maker and Bengals Got Run Over by a Baker.

Their newest song is a rendition of You Are My Sunshine but instead titled You Are Our Browns Team. Rufener shared video of the song with FOX 8.

"They wanted to do another song to kick off the season," Rufener said on Facebook. "Enjoy and keep the hope alive!"

The Cleveland Browns kick off their regular season Sunday at 1 p.m. as they take on the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium.

