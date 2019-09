Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Your weekend is kicking off with mostly cloudy skies along with a few showers through midday.

Highs will top out around 70 degrees.

The Browns Home Opener: Fantastic football weather! Here we go, Brownies, here we go!!! You actually can dress with a Browns long-sleeve shirt/sweatshirt since it will be on the cool side.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: The next weather system brings in humidity, rain and storms on Wednesday.

