Moe’s Southwestern Grill raises funds for Dick Goddard APL Telethon

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The 4th annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon isn’t until September 13, but Moe’s Southwestern Grill is helping raise money in advance.

Saturday through 3 p.m., the restaurant group will donate 50% of proceeds.

Participating restaurants include the locations in Mentor, Mayfield Heights, Avon, South Euclid and North Olmsted.

If you don’t get there for a bite, you can donate Thursday.

The telethon begins at 6 a.m. and lasts until 7:30 p.m.

All money raised goes to the Cleveland Animal Protective League and is brought to you by Embrace Pet Insurance.

