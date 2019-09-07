Moe’s Southwestern Grill raises funds for Dick Goddard APL Telethon

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The 4th annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon isn’t until September 13, but Moe’s Southwestern Grill is helping raise money in advance.
Saturday through 3 p.m., the restaurant group will donate 50% of proceeds.
Participating restaurants include the locations in Mentor, Mayfield Heights, Avon, South Euclid and North Olmsted.
If you don’t get there for a bite, you can donate Thursday.
The telethon begins at 6 a.m. and lasts until 7:30 p.m.
All money raised goes to the Cleveland Animal Protective League and is brought to you by Embrace Pet Insurance.