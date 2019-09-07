Moe’s Southwestern Grill raises funds for Dick Goddard APL Telethon

Posted 12:19 pm, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, September 7, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The 4th annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon isn’t until September 13, but Moe’s Southwestern Grill is helping raise money in advance.

Saturday through 3 p.m., the restaurant group will donate 50% of proceeds.

Participating restaurants include the locations in Mentor, Mayfield Heights, Avon, South Euclid and North Olmsted.

If you don’t get there for a bite, you can donate Thursday.

The telethon begins at 6 a.m. and lasts until 7:30 p.m.

All money raised goes to the Cleveland Animal Protective League and is brought to you by Embrace Pet Insurance.

More information here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.