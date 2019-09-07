Minimal damage at Worthington Industries facility following fire

JEFFERSON, Ohio – The damage is being assessed at the Jefferson facility of Worthington Industries following a fire.

According to Sonya Higginbotham, VP of Communications, the fire started just after 10 p.m. Friday.

She said it started in the air makeup unit attached to the exterior of the facility.

The fire was out within 20 minutes.

No one was hurt.

She says the damage appears to be minimal and production will move forward as planned.

The Jefferson facility makes propane heating tanks.

