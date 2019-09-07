MedWish collects items for Hurricane Dorian disaster relief

Posted 11:42 am, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:06PM, September 7, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - MedWish is collecting donations for Hurricane Dorian disaster relief.

Here's what they need: unused/unopened wound care, hygiene and first aid items, such as: ace bandages, adult diapers, baby diapers, baby wipes, bandages, band-aids, gloves, combs, conditioner, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, first aid kits, flip flops, gauze, hairbrushes, hand sanitizer, medical tape, Neosporin, shampoo, soap, sunscreen, thermometers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and towels.

You can bring your donations to 1625 E. 31st Street.

Click here if you want to make a financial donation.

